Former CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star Gary Dourdan has filed for bankruptcy, TMZ reports.

The actor, 45, filed for Chapter 11 on Aug. 30, claiming he earns $14,883 a month, but only has $321 left after bills.

PHOTOS: Stars at court

According to the documents, Dourdan has about $1.8 million in assets, but owes creditors $1.73 million. According to TMZ, the largest amount of debt is owed to Union Bank, which holds the mortgage to Dourdan's home.

PHOTOS: CSI's celeb guest stars

Over the past couple years, the actor has faced multiple run-ins with the law, including two arrests. Dourdan was arrested on June 13, 2011 for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after he crashed his car into two parked vehicles. On Nov. 16, 2011, he was charged with felony battery following an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend at his Venice. Calif. home.

PHOTOS: Stars in the slammer

Dourdan has two children, son Lyric and daughter Nyla, from past relationships. His most recent acting credits include the 2011 film Jumping the Broom and a role as Stephen on the web series Christine. He is also set to play Dylan Banks in the upcoming thriller, The Woods.

TMZ reports that the actor "anticipates major acting roles" in the future to help pay off his debt.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: CSI Star Gary Dourdan Files for Bankruptcy: Report