NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police say an arrest warrant has been issued for actor Cuba Gooding Jr. after an incident at a Bourbon Street bar.

Police said in a news release that a bartender told officers that Gooding was there at 3 a.m. Tuesday when he became upset with other patrons who started asking him to take photographs with them.

The bartender told officers that Gooding pushed her after she asked him to calm down, and again after she told him he needed to leave and police had been called.

Gooding left the bar before police arrived. Police issued an arrest warrant for municipal battery, a misdemeanor.

Gooding's publicist declined comment. The actor is in New Orleans filming "The Butler," a movie about a White House butler who serves eight American presidents.