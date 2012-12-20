NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr., Vanessa Williams and Condola Rashad will be joining Cicely Tyson on "The Trip to Bountiful."

Producers said Thursday that the trio have signed up to star in a revival of Horton Foote's moving play about acceptance and coming home. It first appeared on Broadway in 1953 and became a 1985 film starring Geraldine Page.

Tyson, who is an Academy Award nominee and is an Emmy Award winner, will now have some glittering company onstage: Gooding has an Oscar, Williams is a Tony and Emmy nominee, and Rashad has a Tony nomination for "Stick Fly."

The revival will appear for just 14 weeks and previews begin March 31 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for April 23. Michael Wilson will direct.

