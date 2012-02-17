When Cuba Gooding Jr.'s father visited the set of Jerry Maguire in 1996, things got more than a little uncomfortable when he questioned Tom Cruise's sexual orientation.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' love story

"He gave Tom Cruise a hug and said, 'I love you man. Now seriously, are you gay or not?'" Gooding, 44, recalled during an appearance on England's The Graham Norton Show (airing Friday). "I almost fainted. And I thought, 'Please Lord, let me disappear."

PHOTOS: Why it's fabulous to be Suri Cruise

Cruise, 49, wasn't offended by his costar's father's wrongful assumption. "Tom just laughed and said, "No." (Cruise was wed to Nicole Kidman from 1990-2001; he has been married to Katie Holmes since 2006.)

During the interview, Gooding also admitted he's tired of people reciting Jerry Maguire's most famous line, "Show me the money!"

VIDEO: Tom Cruise tries to smack J.Lo's booty!

"It doesn’t go away. I get it all the time. I wish I had a wand that would make people disappear whenever they say it," Gooding said. "It's hard especially when some drunk guy in a bar asks and finally you say it and he says, 'No, say it like you said it in the movie!'"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly