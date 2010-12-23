NEW YORK (AP) -- The troubled "Spider-Man" musical has returned to the Broadway stage after performances were canceled because of a scary fall that left a stuntman seriously injured.

Four accidents have plagued "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" since the $65 million show began previews last month. On Monday an aerialist from New Hampshire plunged about 30 feet into a stage pit.

Wednesday's matinee and evening performance were canceled.

Before the show could resume Thursday night producers had to give final confirmation to the New York state Department of Labor that they'd enacted safety measures aimed at avoiding further mishaps. Among them is a requirement that a second person ensure the harnesses used by performers during high-flying stunts have been put on properly.

"Spider-Man" director Julie Taymor says the safety of the cast and crew is important.