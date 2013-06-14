Aww! Celeb chef Curtis Stone shared a sweet photo from his wedding to actress Lindsay Price on his Facebook page, which took place in a private villa on the Spanish Island of Majorca on June 8.

In the adorable picture, Price, 36, in a white strapless gown, is seen with her arm wrapped around Stone, 37, clad in a tux. At the table sit pretty candles adorned by flowers as more candles glow in the background.

At the nuptials, the couple were celebrated by family and close friends, including Price's former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Tiffani Thiessen.

"The four-day festivities included an evening ceremony where guests danced under the stars and enjoyed a day out on the Mediterranean the following day," a source tells Us Weekly.

Of course, the "Top Chef Masters" host had a hand in one of the most important details of the wedding -- the cake!

"He prepared the wedding cake, which was Lindsay's favorite, carrot and walnut cake," the source continued.

The newlyweds got engaged in July 2012 after three years of dating and welcomed a son, Hudson, in November 2012.

