LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Jay Cutler says marriage has done one thing for him: the Chicago Bears quarterback feels much older.

"I feel old, I really do," Cutler said Tuesday in confirming that he and actress Kristin Cavallari had recently married. "It feels good."

He didn't offer any details of the wedding, saying only: "It went off without a hitch, so that's all you can ask for."

Cavallari recently tweeted a photo of the wedding rings. The former star of MTV reality shows "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" and the Bears QB have a son named Camden Jack Cutler.

They announced their engagement in 2011, but broke up briefly last summer. They reconciled a few months later.