NEW YORK (AP) -- A buoyant evening of sophisticated music with a swinging, retro feel that would be right at home on TV's "Mad Men" is being served up nightly by the talented musicians and singers in David Zippel's classy revue "The Best Is Yet to Come: The Music of Cy Coleman."

Coleman was a versatile jazz pianist and prolific composer of popular songs and of scores for Broadway and the movies during five decades. He won three best-score Tony Awards, one for "City of Angels" with lyrics by Zippel, and two for shows with lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, "On The Twentieth Century," and "Will Rogers Follies."

For this revue, part of 59E59 Theaters' Americas Off Broadway series, Zippel has selected tunes composed by Coleman that include both big hits and some not yet heard in a show. The lyrics are by various collaborators, primarily Zippel and Carolyn Leigh, plus a few by Dorothy Fields ("Big Spender" and "If My Friends Could See Me Now") and others.

The connective theme seems to be love won and lost, and life's ups and downs, with plenty of bittersweet twists in the witty lyrics and syncopated music. The onstage band is smooth and polished, led by musical director Billy Stritch. He plays piano while coolly singing the title song, among others, and also provides a lovely, contemplative version of "It Amazes Me."

His fellow performers, Tony Award-winner Lillias White, Sally Mayes, Rachel York, Howard McGillin and David Burnham — Broadway veterans all — know how to deliver a song with style. They sing solos or pair off on various duets with great success, notably Stritch and White together on the title song from "Little Me."

Mayes gives a sassy rendition of Dorothy Fields' "Nobody Does It Like Me." White injects weary humor into her performance of "The Oldest Profession," a song about a tired prostitute from the musical "The Life." Burnham conjures up a credible Rat Pack image in his exuberant version of "Witchcraft." McGillin is easily suave, as when he sings "You Fascinate Me So," and York suitably glamorous and sultry, especially in the rueful ballad "Come Summer."

Against the glitzy, silver-and-black set by Douglas Schmidt, this tribute to Coleman's gifts is a lively presentation of hip musicality. The 85-minute show is running through July 3.

———

