NEW YORK (AP) -- A new musical bringing together Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and rock icon Cyndi Lauper is to high-step it to Chicago this fall.

Producers said Wednesday that "Kinky Boots" will make its world premiere at the Bank of America Theatre in October ahead of a possible Broadway transfer. Casting and specific dates haven't been announced.

The musical is based on the 2005 British movie about a failing shoe factory that's struggling following the death of its founder until it finds new life in fetish footwear.

Story writer Fierstein is known for his witty musicals like "La Cage Aux Folles" (lah-KAJ'-oh-FOHL') and "Newsies." Lauper, the singer-songwriter behind such hits as "True Colors" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," will be making her theatrical debut with music and lyrics for "Kinky Boots."