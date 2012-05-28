Congratulations to Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni!

The "Sex and the City" actress' rep confirms to Us Weekly that she and her longtime girlfriend Christine Marinoni tied the knot in New York on Sunday. Nixon wore custom Carolina Herrera.

The pair began dating in 2004 and announced their engagement in 2009. They're parents to Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, 15 months, whom Marinoni, 45, gave birth to last year. (They have since kept mum on the details of Max's biological father.)

Nixon, 46, is also mom to daughter Samantha, 16, and son Charles, 9, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Danny Moses, whom she was married to from 1988 through 2003.

The actress earned a Best Performance by an Actress nomination for her role in Wit, a play in which she shaved her head for in order to portray about a woman battling cancer. The 64th Annual Tony Awards will be aired June 10th on CBS.

