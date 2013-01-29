NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has been forced to reprint all 575,000 ballot slips for next month's presidential election after Guinness World Records objected to a candidate's use of its logo.

Deputy Chief Returning Officer Demetris Demetriou told state-run Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that the government will ask Andreas Efstratiou to fork out at least €15,000 ($20,000) to cover reprinting costs.

Demetriou said Guinness had initially permitted Efstratiou to use the logo in his first presidential run in 2008. Efstratiou, who runs a bridalwear shop, earned a Guinness Book of World Records entry for creating the longest wedding gown train (1,362 meters (4,468 feet) in 2007.

But Guinness told Efstratiou to stop using the logo in 2011 and complained to Cypriot authorities when it recently found out that he had used it again.