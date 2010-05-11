CHICAGO (AP) -- The wife of Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has surrendered to authorities in Chicago and must post a $10,000 bond to get out of custody.

Siohvaughn Wade was in custody Tuesday, a day after a Cook County judge ordered her brought in after she failed to appear for a hearing in the couple's contentious divorce.

Siohvaughn Wade's attorney, Marsha Fisher, says the bond will be met.

Last week, Wade filed a lawsuit alleging her husband's relationship with actress Gabrielle Union has caused distress for her and their two sons.