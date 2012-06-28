LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An internal report says county prosecutors won't bring criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who allegedly leaked photos to TMZ.com of pop star Rihanna bruised and beaten after a fight with singer Chris Brown.

The Los Angeles Time reports ( http://lat.ms/NTmfSK that it has obtained a March report that says that after a 3-year investigation, Los Angeles prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to show the tabloid paid officers for the photos, which became an obstacle in charging them.

Officers Blanca Lopez and Rebecca Reyes may still get fired from the LAPD for allegedly leaking the photos and are slated to appear before disciplinary panels in August.

A call to Rihanna's attorney seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of beating Robyn Rihanna Fenty on Feb. 8, 2009.