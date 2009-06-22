Angelina Jolie's dad sees the similarities between his daughter and Megan Fox.

"Well, they are both very beautiful women, and they are both sexy gals, you know," Jon Voight told Usmagazine.com at the L.A. premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Monday.

"And they're both in action pictures now," he went on. Jolie's thriller Salt hits theaters next summer.

Still, Voight thinks "everybody is unique.

"We are all so different from one another that we can't be compared -- but they are very attractive girls," he continued.

Fox, 23, and Jolie, 34, have a similar career trajectory, according to the action flick's director, Michael Bay.

"The truth is I gave Angelina her first job on a music video. It was a Meat Loaf video, years back [1994's "Rock 'n' Roll Dreams Come Through"]," Bay told Us. "That was her very first job. And I gave Megan Fox her very first job."

Fox -- who told Us she's "never met" the mom of six -- has insisted she's nothing like Jolie.

"Because I have tattoos and dark hair and I was in an action movie? That's as far as the similarities extend," she said earlier this month. "I'm not the next anyone."