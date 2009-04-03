Rihanna's jet-setting continued this week.

After hitting Hawaii and New York City in the same week, the singer, 21, returned home to her native Barbados on Friday. She is helping her grandparents celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

"Yeah [shes back]," her father Ronald Fenty told Usmagazine.com Friday in a telephone interview. "She just got in a couple hours ago. I will see her tomorrow."

He says they'll "probably do lunch" during her weekend trip home.

"Of course, I'm happy to have her home. Things are good with her," Fenty told Us. "She is doing really, really well. She's back to herself again."

It remains to be seen whether Rihanna will attend Chris Brown's arraignment Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The singer, 19, is expected to enter a plea to two felony counts of assault and making criminal threats after allegedly beating Rihanna Feb. 8 in L.A.

Earlier this week, Rihanna's lawyer Donald Etra dismissed reports that she is not cooperating with prosecutors.

"She will do everything that the law requires her to do," Etra told Us. "Nothing has changed."

