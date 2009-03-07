Entertainment Tonight -- After months of speculation, ET has confirmed that Dakota Fanning will join Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and company in "Twilight"'s highly anticipated sequel, "New Moon."

Fanning, 15, will sink her teeth into the role of the young vampire, Jane in the upcoming film, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 20, 2009. Chris Weitz has been hired to direct the film, which is based on the second book in author Stephenie Meyer's mega-popular vampire series.