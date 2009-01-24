ET has the details...

Just in: Does Dakota Fanning want to co-star with Robert Pattinson and company in the 'Twilight' sequel? Dakota herself dishes to ET.

Dakota, 14, tells ET that though contracts haven't been signed, she does hope

to join the cast of 'New Moon.' She tells us she's a big fan of the movie

'Twilight' and would really like to play a vampire.

Keep checking back with ET for all the latest 'Twilight' and 'New Moon' news!

And catch Dakota in her new film 'Push,' out Feb. 6.

Photos: 'Twilight' Stars After Dark