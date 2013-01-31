When Dakota Fanning was 17, all of two years ago, she starred in the first campaign for Marc Jacobs’s Oh Lola! fragrance. It was her second time working with Jacobs after shooting a Marc by Marc campaign at age 13.

In one of the Jeurgen Teller-lensed photos, she’s sitting and holding the bottle kinda by her crotch.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) apparently received complaints and went so far as to ban the ad in the UK (something they often do), arguing that the position of the bottle was “sexually provocative,” that the model “looked under the age of 16″ and that “the ad could be seen to sexualise a child.”

PHOTOS: See how we'd dress Dakota and other teen celebs for the prom!

In a new cover story in Glamour, who declares that Fanning “isn’t a child actress anymore," she addresses the controversy around the ad for the first time.

On whether she was surprised: "Yeah, I was! If you want to read something into a perfume bottle, then I guess you can. But it’s also like, ‘Why are you making it about that, you creep?’ I love Marc and trust him, and we just laughed about it."

PHOTOS: Runway style vs. street style—which is better?She also talks about her sister Elle, a fellow fashion darling: "She’s very uninhibited and will try pretty much anything. Even the way she dresses— she dresses totally for herself. She risks being made fun of…by me, which I sometimes do, because I’m an older sister! But I totally admire her and think she’s very cool."

More from Fashionista:

Is Dakota Fanning Too Young to Cover Cosmo?

The U.K. Bans Dakota Fanning's Ads for Marc Jacobs' Oh Lola Frangrance

Is Dakota Fanning the Face of Marc Jacobs' New Oh Lola Fragrance?

Elle Fanning Wore Those Crazy Prada Platform Geta Shoes

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dakota Fanning Speaks Out About Her Banned Lolita-like Marc Jacobs Ad