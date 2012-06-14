Us Rating: ***1/2

Finally, a TV update as dynamic as its namesake.

PHOTOS: Hot summer movies

Dallas made its return to TV Wednesday night on TNT. The original drama aired from 1978 to 1991, and several key cast members return (Larry Hagman, Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy reprise their roles as J.R., Sue Ellen Ewing and Bobby Ewing) for the remake.

PHOTOS: More summer TV shows

The story of Texas' filthy rich Ewing clan still pulses with gripping -- and timely -- power struggles.

In this sprawling take, earnest scion Christopher (Jesse Metcalfe, shockingly good) is for clean energy, but his oil-mad cousin John Ross (Josh Henderson) defines green with dollar signs.

PHOTOS: Best and worst movie remakes

It's war!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dallas Review: A TV Remake Done Right