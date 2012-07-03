Baby news on the Dallas set!

Leonor Varela is expecting her child with producer Lucas Akoskin this fall, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Chilean actress currently stars on TNT's revival of Dallas. Varela, 39, plays Marta Del Sol, a sexy villain.

"She is someone who is ready to do whatever it takes to accomplish her goals. She's constantly on her toes," Varela told Entertainment Tonight about her character. "She's street smart from being burned before, so she is willing to do things outside her ethical comfort zone in order to get things done. And that's one of the things I love about her -- you can label her as a bad guy, but at the same time, in a world where you have to survive, you have to do what it takes."

