Dame Judi Dench is reacting to reports that she's losing her vision.

After a report from Britain's Daily Mirror claimed Dench was battling to save her eyesight, she tells ET, "In response to the numerous articles in the media concerning my eye condition -- macular degeneration -- I do not wish for this to be overblown.

"This condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world are having to contend with ... and it's something I have learnt to cope with and adapt to -- and it will not lead to blindness."

The Oscar winner's recent credits include "J. Edgar" and "My Week With Marilyn" and she can next be seen in "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," out in May. She'll also reprise her role of M in the next James Bond film, "Skyfall," this fall.

