Dan Aykroyd probably owes the Toronto police department a thank you for the easy joke they dropped in his lap on Sunday.

While driving to the Honda Indy in Toronto to oversee his duties as grand marshal of the event, the 59-year-old actor was stopped by a cop for speeding, according to the Toronto Star.

"You know when you see these races, you want to get into your vehicles and drive home and you do it trying to imitate the driver. That won't be me this afternoon," he said during a press conference before the race, noting that he'd already been flagged once that day for putting his pedal to the metal.

A native of nearby Ottawa, Ontario, Aykroyd was scheduled to give the "drivers, start your engines command" before Sunday's race.

"I'm hoping that I start a race safely and that it ends safely," he told reporters. "That the most skilled driver wins, that's all that I can hope for today."

Speedster Dario Franchitti ultimately won what turned out to be a crash-filled event, according to the San Fransisco Chronicle.