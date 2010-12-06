Dancer Alex Welch is threatening to take Demi Lovato to court after, she says, she suffered a black eye in a fight that prompted the Disney star to seek help in rehab.

Welch claims Lovato was angry because "she had gotten in trouble" for her tour behavior hours before the confrontation and suspected one of her dancers had raised concerns with road managers.

She tells People.com, "(Lovato) pulled the dancers in a room and threatened, 'If I find out who told on me ... '"

Welch insists she wasn't to blame for Lovato's scolding, and she says she was stunned when the 18-year-old approached her and assaulted her.

She explains, "We were on the plane with the Jonases having this awesome time and I didn't get a call or text from Demi or a 'Hey, you got a problem with me?' Nothing. And she walks up and punches me and literally walked away and got in her seat.

"No one should walk up and do that and brush it over. It's not right."

Welch claims she has not heard anything from Lovato since the incident: "To this day, I haven't gotten an apology. I've heard nothing. That's sad if you think that person is your friend."

Lovato's representative says the troubled star "feels awful about what happened" and is "100 percent committed to her treatment," but Welch's lawyer, Donald Karpel, is poised to sue the singer if she doesn't issue an apology soon.

Karpel says, "We have contacted the Lovato camp and we are waiting for a response. If we don't hear back, we will pursue litigation."

A spokesperson for Lovato confirms, "We are in the process of engaging with Alex's lawyer and hope to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Lovato stunned fans in October when she pulled out of a world tour with the Jonas Brothers and checked into a treatment facility to address "emotional and physical issues."

Reports suggested Lovato had lost her temper and lashed out at dancer Welch, leaving her with a black eye and bruising around her cheekbone. A photo later emerged online apparently showing the injury.

