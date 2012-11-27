Kelly Monaco, Melissa Rycroft and Shawn Johnson competed in the first all-female finale of Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars Tuesday night.

In the two-hour special, previously eliminated contestants returned to the dance floor to perform one final time before the winner of the All-Stars competition was announced.

PHOTOS: Meet the DWTS: All-Stars cast

Sadly, it was finalist Monaco, 36, and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who landed in third place. "The journey was amazing," Monaco said. "And this guy is the most incredible man," she added of her partner.

PHOTOS: Incredible DWTS makeovers

The All-Stars season came down to Rycroft, 29, and Johnson, 20, as the final two contestants. But it was Rycroft and her partner, Tony Dovolani, who took home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

PHOTOS: Before they were on DWTS

"Now they have one too," host Tom Bergeron said of the couple's win. (Johnson previously won the Mirror Ball trophy during season eight of Dancing With the Stars.)

Tell Us: Are you happy Rycroft won the Mirror Ball trophy?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars -- Melissa Rycroft Wins!