Dancing With the Stars Season 16 has selected their final four contestants! The ABC reality dance competition show celebrated their 300th episode with another elimination round for the stars and their dance pro partners on Tuesday, May 14.

PHOTOS: Dancing With the Stars Season 16 contestants

Jacoby Waltz and Karina Smirnoff, Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough and Aly Raisman and Mark Ballas earned a spot in the finals. Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy and Ingo Rademacher and Kym Johnson were in jeopardy of going home.

In the end, Rademacher and Johnson were eliminated. The 42-year-old soap opera star, however, wasn't upset by the results. In fact, he told Us Weekly at the 300th episode party after the show that he felt "great" and "so happy."

PHOTOS: DWTS worst dressed ever

"The four deserve a spot in the final, they really do. And I really didn't want to learn another three dances," he said. "They can't even enjoy the party, really. I'm going to party."

Johnson, 36, was also proud of all that they had accomplished throughout the season. "I think we did so well in making the semi-finals. We're actually fine about it. We're not upset at all," she said. "The final four are incredible and it's going to be an amazing finale. And Ingo did an amazing job this season. So we're fine. We're happy."

PHOTOS: Gusy go shirtless on DWTS

Tell Us: Who do you want to win Dancing With the Stars Season 16?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dancing With the Stars Final Four Couples Revealed on 300th Episode