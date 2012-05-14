Dance floor romance!

A "Dancing With the Stars" insider tells Us Weekly pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are the long running program's newest couple.

Though the source admits the romance is still new, the pair are already serious about each other. "Maks wanted a girlfriend," the insider shares of the dancer, 32, who was paired with the recently eliminated Melissa Gilbert this season. "Peta is really sweet and an amazing girl who had a crush on him for a long time."

Adds the source of Chmerkovskiy and the New Zealand native (who is partnered with Season 14 finalist Donald Driver), "They are really happy together and having a great time."

This isn't the first time Maks has found love on the show; in 2008, Chmerkovskiy got engaged to fellow pro Karina Smirnoff, though the duo broke things off in 2009.

