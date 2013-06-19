NEW YORK (AP) — "Dancing with the Stars" duo Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have shimmied aboard the Broadway-bound "Forever Tango."

Producers said Wednesday that the pair will perform in the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre from July 9-28.

Smirnoff is a mirror ball champion who won five U.S. National Championships. Chmerkovskiy has been on Broadway before, in "Burn the Floor" in 2009. Salsa star Gilberto Santa Rosa will also appear through July 28.

The show traces tango's birth on the streets of 19th-century Buenos Aires to its more modern manifestations. Throughout, men and women hook legs, parry and thrust in a sexual battle of wills.

"Forever Tango" originally opened on Broadway 1997 and earned multiple Tony nominations. It returned for a limited four-month engagement in 2004.

