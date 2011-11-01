Despite a performance by Justin Bieber and Boyz ii Men, the day after Halloween was no treat for David Arquette on Dancing With the Stars.

The actor, 40, was shockingly eliminated on Tuesday night's show.

Earning a total of 24 points, Arquette’s performance with pro partner Kym Johnson received impressive reviews from the judges. Judge Len Goodman told Arquette, he “turned himself into a dancer,” and Carrie Ann Inaba told the actor his improvement was “phenomenal”.

Arquette’s elimination was an unexpected post-Halloween twist, considering it was TV commentator Nancy Grace who received the lowest score Monday night. Dancing the Jive with pro partner Tristan MacManus, Grace, 52, earned only 21 points. She also earned less than stellar reviews from the judges, as all three commented on her messy footwork. Judge Bruno Tonioli even declaed, “Nancy my darling, I think the devil got you. Your shoes are too small!”

“This whole thing has been incredible,” Arquette said after learning of his elimination. “But there must be a mistake!” he joked.

“I came here to get to know more about myself, face my fears, and have America get to know more about myself, and dance,” he added of his seven-week-long run with the show.

So what did dancing teach him about himself? “Self worth, a pride in standing up for myself, sort of opening myself up. D.W.T.S. was an experience of a lifetime and it’s something everyone should challenge themselves with because you learn a lot about yourself,” insisted Arquette, who weathered a separation from wife Courteney Cox and a subsequent breakdown late last year.

