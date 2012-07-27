It's no secret that comedians push limits and comfort levels for the sake of a good punchline, but Dane Cook may have gone too far with his latest joke.

At his Thursday standup performance at the Laugh Factory in L.A., the popular comedian, 40, worked last week's tragic Aurora, CO movie theater massacre into his bit. A video shot by an audience member posted via The Daily Caller documents Cook's controversial commentary.

"So I heard that the guy came into the theater about 25 minutes into the movie," Cook began, referring to armed gunman, James Holmes, who opened fire during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises on July 21. "And I don't know if you've seen the movie, but the movie is pretty much a piece of crap -- yeah, spoiler alert."

"I know that if none of that would have happened, pretty sure that somebody in that theater, about 25 minutes in, realizing it was a piece of crap, was probably like 'ugh f*cking shoot me,'" he continued.

Holmes, 24, is currently being held on suspicion of first-degree murder after 12 people died with another 58 suffering injuries during the mass shooting.

Cook's shocking bit comes just weeks after fellow limit-pushing comedian Daniel Tosh made a rape joke and countered with a female audience member. The Tosh.0 star later apologized, but his colleagues, including Jim Norton, Anthony Jeselnik, Louis CK and Cook defended their friend.

