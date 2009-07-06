WOBURN, Mass. (AP) -- Dane Cook's half brother is facing new charges in Massachusetts that he allegedly stole more than $11 million from the comedian.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Darryl McCauley has been indicted on an additional 20 counts of larceny over $250 for allegedly stealing from Cook between March 2004 and December 2008.

Authorities say McCauley wrote company checks to himself and transferred funds into his personal bank accounts while being paid $12,500 a month to act as business manager for Cook's company, Great Dane Enterprises.

Prosecutors announced the new Middlesex County grand jury indictment Monday.

McCauley, who lives in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, pleaded not guilty in March to eight counts. His wife, Erika, also has pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped her husband steal millions from Cook.