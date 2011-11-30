High winds blew through Los Angeles on Wednesday night, causing widespread power outages and extensive property damage for many residents, including "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

An estimated 30-foot-tall Eucalyptus tree was uprooted by the strong winds and crashed through a wall of the couple's Beverly Hills estate.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident spoke to CBS 2 news about what she saw, reporting that she could see sparks of electricity coming through a bedroom wall after hearing a loud crash.

Onlookers say they saw the very pregnant Gayheart after the fall, but it appears the actress and her baby have avoided any injury.

"She's good now," said neighbor Erin Smith of Gayheart and child. "No one was hurt, thank God."

