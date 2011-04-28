SAO PAULO (AP) -- American actresses Claire Danes and Jennifer Hudson have come to Brazil to promote the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

The foundation says on its website that Thursday night's fundraiser in Sao Paulo is the first benefit it has held in South America.

A foundation statement says that Brazilian designer Francisco Costa will be honored at the event for his work in raising HIV/AIDS awareness and advancing AIDS research. He is the women's creative director for the Calvin Klein Collection,

Danes is presenting Costa with an award and Hudson is giving a musical performance.