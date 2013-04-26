Danica Patrick is officially finished with her seven-year marriage to Paul Hospenthal. The popular NASCAR racer's divorce from the physical therapist was finalized earlier this month after a judge signed the consent decree on Monday, Apr. 15, and filed two days later, ESPN reports.

Patrick, 31, first announced her plans to split from Hospenthal in November 2012, just one day after she was named the most popular driver in the Nationwide Series.

"I am sad to inform my fans that after seven years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage," she wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 20. "This isn't easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this. He has been an important person and friend in my life and that's how we will remain moving forward."

The couple's split will be a clean one, with a prenuptial agreement and both parties agreeing that neither was at fault in the divorce. The court documents also note that they "participated in the mediation process in order to arrive at a fair and equitable settlement." The couple do not have any children together.

Patrick initially met Hospenthal, who is 17 years her senior, while he was treating her for an injury. He proposed on Thanksgiving Day 2004 and the pair wed one year later.

Since announcing the couple's decision to part ways, Patrick has been very open about her new relationship with NASCAR rookie Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 25. The couple is frequently been photographed together, and often make public appearances together.

At a March race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Stenhouse solidified the pair's relationship, telling the crowd, "Sorry guys, she's taken."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Danica Patrick Divorce is Finalized, NASCAR Racer Dating Ricky Stenhouse Jr.