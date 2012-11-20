Danica Patrick is putting the brakes on her marriage.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the NASCAR driver announced that she and her husband, physical therapist Paul Hospenthal, were separating.

"I am sad to inform my fans that after 7 years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage," the IndyCar racer, 30, said in a post on her Facebook page.

"This isn't easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this," she continued. "He has been an important person and friend in my life and that's how we will remain moving forward."

Patrick -- who was recently voted the NASCAR Nationwide Series Most Popular Driver -- reportedly met Hospenthal, 47, when she visited his office seeking treatment for a yoga-related hip injury. He proposed on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, and they married a year later in Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Danica Patrick Divorcing Husband Paul Hospenthal