Daniel Baldwin made a tough decision Wednesday.

The actor filed for divorce from his wife, Joanne Smith, just two weeks shy of their fourth wedding anniversary. The news comes just one day after he filed a temporary restraining order against the former British fashion model turned chef.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Major celebrity splits

"Due to recent events in our home and for the safety of my children and myself, I have made this decision," Baldwin, 50, tells TMZ. "I have had my share of problems with drugs and alcohol many years ago and know firsthand how difficult a position she is in."

RELATED: PHOTOS: Stars who've romanced models

Baldwin, who appeared in four episodes of "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew," married Smith on July 28, 2007. They have two daughters together: Avis Ann, 3, and Finley Rae Martineau, nearly 2.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Hollywood's ugliest divorces

The judge who issued the restraining order gave Baldwin temporary custody.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Expensive celeb divorces

See what other celebrities are up to this week

Check out today's Shortlist