LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) -- Actor Daniel Baldwin has been granted a restraining order against his wife and filed for divorce, claiming she punched him, threatened him with a knife in front of the couple's children and made threats of violence and death "too numerous to list."

The 50-year-old Baldwin says his wife woke the couple's children, ages 1 and 3, by screaming and throwing objects while drunk.

Joanne Baldwin was arrested Wednesday night for violating her parole on a drunken driving conviction.

The police chief in Lake Oswego, the wealthy suburb where the couple has lived since 2010, says she isn't expected to be released from jail until a hearing next Wednesday.

The couple married in July 2007.