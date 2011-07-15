PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Actor Daniel Baldwin says his decision to file for divorce says nothing about how he feels about his wife, but it's an attempt to encourage her to get treatment for alcoholism.

Baldwin discussed his marriage Friday with Portland television station KOIN. The 50-year-old actor says he was torn about how to handle her behavior, but he's focused on keeping their children safe.

Baldwin said his 41-year-old wife, Joanne, "ripped the house to shreds" Sunday morning as the children screamed and cried.

She is on probation for a drunken driving conviction and prohibited from drinking alcohol. She has been accused of violating the terms of her probation and jailed in Lake Oswego. A hearing is scheduled next week.

The municipal court says she has no attorney listed.

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/