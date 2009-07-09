NEW YORK (AP) --

James Bond and the Boy from Oz are coming to Broadway.

Daniel Craig, the latest cinematic Bond, and Tony winner Hugh Jackman will star in "A Steady Rain," which opens Sept. 29 at the Gerald Schoenfeld (SHOWN'-felled) Theatre. Previews begin Sept. 10 for a 12-week engagement.

"A Steady Rain" Keith Huff's play about a pair of Chicago policemen was a big hit in Chicago, where it received rave reviews two years ago.

Jackman won a Tony for his portrayal of Peter Allen in "The Boy From Oz." It will be Craig's Broadway debut.