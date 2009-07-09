Daniel Craig and Hugh Jackman set for Broadway
NEW YORK (AP) --
James Bond and the Boy from Oz are coming to Broadway.
Daniel Craig, the latest cinematic Bond, and Tony winner Hugh Jackman will star in "A Steady Rain," which opens Sept. 29 at the Gerald Schoenfeld (SHOWN'-felled) Theatre. Previews begin Sept. 10 for a 12-week engagement.
Check out Daniel Craig and more stars who are nothing like us!
"A Steady Rain" Keith Huff's play about a pair of Chicago policemen was a big hit in Chicago, where it received rave reviews two years ago.
Guess the Celeb Beach Bod: Hugh Jackman and more
Jackman won a Tony for his portrayal of Peter Allen in "The Boy From Oz." It will be Craig's Broadway debut.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago These are all the stars who got married in 2019
- 14 hours ago We're ranking our favorite Diane Keaton roles!
- 12 hours ago See the most adorable photos of the royals as babies