Entertainment Tonight.

Daniel Radcliffe opens up in a new interview about his past drinking problems and admits that he sometimes even showed up to the Harry Potter set still drunk from the night before.

When asked about his previous drinking, the 22-year-old Radcliffe told the British magazine Heat: "I have a very addictive personality. It was a problem."

Daniel Radcliffe Admits to Alcohol Problem

The Woman in Black star revealed how he was able to keep the problem secret despite being a worldwide celebrity. "People with problems like that are very adept at hiding it. It was bad. I don't want to go into details but I drank a lot and it was daily - I mean nightly. I can honestly say I never drank at work on Harry Potter. I went into work still drunk, but I never drank at work."

Radcliffe said that even now he can look back at the movie and pinpoint certain scenes when he worked completely intoxicated. "I can point to many scenes where I'm just gone. Dead behind the eyes."

Video: What Scares Daniel Radcliffe?

The star -- who cited his previous alcohol problems in an interview with British GQ last year - said he is now sober and committed to staying that way. "You either have to change something or give into that shame and I wasn't prepared to do that at 21."

Video: First ET Interview: Daniel Radcliffe

Related stories on ETonline.com:Robin Gibb Reveals Treatment for Serious Illness

Chelsea Handler on Demi: 'That's a Sad Situation'