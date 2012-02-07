Despite being the highest-grossing film franchise of all-time, Harry Potter has never received much love from the academy.

The eighth and final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, scored only three nominations in the technical categories at the 84th Annual Academy Awards -- something Daniel Radcliffe isn't too happy about.

PHOTOS: See the Harry Potter cast, then and now

"I don't think the Oscars like commercial films, or kids' films, unless they're directed by Martin Scorsese," Radcliffe, 22, tells Radio Times (as excerpted by The Guardian). "I was watching Hugo the other day and going, 'Why is this nominated and we're not?' I was slightly miffed."

VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe weeps over Harry Potter ending

Says Radcliffe: "There's a certain amount of snobbery. It's kind of disheartening. I never thought I'd care. But it would've been nice to have some recognition, just for the hours put in."

PHOTOS: Ten years of Harry Potter premieres

Six of the eight Harry Potter films have been nominated for Academy Awards, though only in the Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Best Cinematography categories. None of the movies have ever won.

Tell Us: Do you think Harry Potter deserves to win an Academy Award?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly