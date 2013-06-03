The magic of Harry Potter has worn off for Daniel Radcliffe. In an interview with Time Out: London, the star reveals he has no intention of ever reprising his iconic role should author J.K. Rowling decide to continue the popular book series that spawned eight films.

"Even if Jo wrote a sequel, which is unlikely, I'd take a lot of talking round. I've done so much work to establish myself as something outside that series, I'd be really hesitant to go back. Even if they were set later in time," he says. "I'm 23, which is too old to be running round in a school boy's cape."

Radcliffe continues, "Because the theme parks are expanding there was an enquiry whether I'd do more filming from them and I was like: No, I can't get away with that any more, I'd just look foolish. I'd never totally close the door for the reason that Jo's a great writer. But no more school boy stuff. A cameo as Harry's dad? That would be perfect!"

The actor, currently starring on London's West End in the play The Cripple of Inishmaan, says he wouldn't mind being cast in the new Star Wars films. "Franchise mustn't become a dirty word. If directors like J.J. Abrams and Joss Whedon keep doing what they're doing, it won't be. I'd love to be part of one again," Radcliffe explains. "Maybe not leading it: a nice supporting role. In Star Wars? Yeah, that'd be awesome. That'd be crazy cool.'"

Though Radcliffe has found post-Potter success with films like The Woman in Black and Kill Your Darlings, the single star is hoping to diversify his resume even more. In fact, he's currently writing his own screenplay.

"It's a serious attempt at a black comedy. A very, very, very dark comedy. I've always loved the way Martin McDonagh writes. That very economical but rhythmic way he writes the interplay between characters. You learn about their relationships through how they're talking not what they're saying. That's the kind of writing I love and I aspire to," he tells Time Out: London. "And it's got a fair amount of blood in it, too. In that way I'm just ripping Martin off!'"

