In the next issue of PARADE, Daniel Radcliffe gives fans a rare glimpse into the triumphs and failures of his love life.

The Harry Potter star, 22, is currently in a happy relationship with a production assistant named Rosie Coker, but on the way to their present romance, Daniel wasn't very smooth.

"I hated dating, because I'm crap at it!" said Daniel. "With Rosie, I didn't know what was appropriate, like, on which date you're supposed to try and kiss her."

Daniel recalled an early romantic encounter, saying, "I went to kiss Rosie and at the last minute lost my nerve and ended up kissing her neck, which is a very intimate place to kiss somebody on the second date. Fortunately, she just found it really funny."

Daniel admitted that he's "not an easy person to love."

"There are lots of times when I'm a very good boyfriend, but there are times when I'm useless," said the actor. "I mean, I'm a mess around the house. I talk nonstop."

Still, it seems Rosie doesn't seem to have any intentions of changing Daniel.

"She loves me for my oddness, my awkwardness, all of those things that I hate about myself," he said.

Daniel can next be seen on the big screen starring in The Woman in Black, which opens February 3, 2012.

