He ain't your teenage Harry Potter anymore!

It wasn't any kind of wizardry that Daniel Radcliffe pulled on his head. It was a razor!

The actor looks almost unrecognizable with a new shaved head that he's rocking for a new role in Imperium, for which he plays FBI agent Nate Foster, a man who's job is to infiltrate neo-Nazi circles.

He showed off his look on his Google Plus page this week (side note: People use Google Plus?)

"Here's the first look of me as FBI agent Nate Foster in IMPERIUM," he said. "We began filming the movie this week. I'm very excited about it and will tell you more about it soon!"

We'll all miss his often unkempt locks and scruffy beard. Sadly, that Daniel now only exists in our memories and in throwback pictures on the Internet.