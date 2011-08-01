NEW YORK (AP) -- Producers of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" have turned to TV to find a replacement for star Daniel Radcliffe.

Darren Criss of Fox's hit show "Glee" will make his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch for three weeks starting Jan. 3 until Jan. 22. Radcliffe's final performance is set for Jan. 1.

On "Glee," Criss plays Blaine Anderson, a gay student at Dalton Academy and the leader of the "Warblers," an all-male singing group.

"How to Succeed" opened March 27 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre and was nominated for eight 2011 Tony Awards.

