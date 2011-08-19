Harry Potter's mysterious new Muggle love has been revealed!

Check out the photo here!

Fans worldwide wondered just who the pretty brunette was who was holding hands with Daniel Radcliffe in New York on Tuesday. The U.K.'s Daily Mail has identified her Rosanne Coker.

PHOTOS: Harry Potter stars now and then

Coker, 22, first met Radcliffe, also 22, when she worked as a production assistant on "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" back in 2007. They went on to work together on the final two "Potter" films, plus "The Woman in Black," out in 2012.

PHOTOS: Britain's hottest exports

The British beauty, who began dating the star about a year ago, is the daughter of successful painter-decorator Malcolm Coker. Coker opened up to the Daily Mail about his daughter's high-profile guy, saying, "They would really prefer to keep things quiet," Coker said. "But Rosanne has worked on the last three 'Harry Potter' films, so she and Daniel have known each other quite a long time. But they have been going out for just over a year now. I have met Daniel, and he is a lovely guy. I'm just really happy for Rosanne, and as long as she is happy that is all that matters to me."

The couple reportedly splits their time between her family's home in Surrey and Radcliffe's posh New York apartment.

PHOTOS: Ten years of 'Harry Potter' premieres!

"They have a lot of fun together, and at their age, what more could you ask? Who knows where it is going to lead?" Coker added.

Although Radcliffe didn't reveal Coker's identity at the time, he told Larry King in July, "I've got a girlfriend at the moment who I am very much in love with. So you know, we'll see where that goes."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Week in Photos for Aug. 12

25 Hottest Pop Culture Cowboys

The Shortlist for July 12