The next event Danielle Bradbery plans to crush? Her driver's test! The 16-year-old winner of season 4 of The Voice appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on Wednesday, June 19, and talked about the brad new car she was gifted on the NBC singing competition show.

"Yes, I won a car. Finally!" exclaimed the youngest contestant to ever win The Voice. "It's a Kia."

"Oh, I'm sorry," car enthusiast Jay Leno joked. "No, it's a fine automobile. But you don't have a license, though, do you?"

"I don't. I'm so late," Bradbery said with a sad face. "Well, I'm been busy with the show. I guess that's my excuse."

"Well, you're from Texas," Leno said. "Have you driven before when mom's not around?"

"Yes," Danielle replied with a smirk on her face. "She lets me drive sometimes, and my dad."

But there's a catch -- they won't let her drive very far! "We have gates to go in my neighborhood," she explained. "You just take two turns and then you're at my house."

During the chat, Bradbery also revealed the most important thing she learned from Voice coach Blake Shelton.

"He wasn't so much about the singing," the Cypress, Texas native explained. "Since I always had confidence issues, he was all about, 'Just go out there and have fun and be yourself . . . Oh well, if you look like a fool. Just go and have fun.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Danielle Bradbery Wins The Voice, a Car: Needs to Get Driver's License!