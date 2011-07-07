She's baaaack!

After a hair-pulling, table-flipping September 2010 exit from Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey," one of reality TV's most hated villains, Danielle Staub, is back to stir up more drama, this time in the kitchen on VH1's "Famous Food."

Ahead of Sunday's premiere, Staub, 48, offers five reasons to watch the competition series costarring Heidi Montag and Jake Pavelka. At stake on "Famous Food"? Seven celebs will battle for bragging rights and a gig as partner of the Los Angeles-based Dolce restaurant group.

"This is my chance to do something a little different [on reality TV]," Staub tells Us Weekly. "Rather than fighting for my life [like on Housewives], it's a chance to fight for a restaurant and to show my children a different side of their mom on TV."

For more from Staub -- including her thoughts on Montag ("not the sharpest tool in the shed," she snipes) and the show's biggest blowout fights -- check out the exclusive clip above!

"Famous Food" premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on VH1.

