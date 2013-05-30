JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- Hollywood actor Danny Glover has made an appearance at a union protest in downtown Johannesburg.

Glover, also a labor rights activist, is in South Africa as part of a trade union delegation from the United States that seeks international support for auto workers in Canton, Miss. The workers want to form a union at an auto manufacturing plant operated by Japanese company Nissan in Canton.

On Thursday, Glover attended protests by South Africa's Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union that drew hundreds of protesters. They want police officials to improve administrative staff pay and work conditions

Glover was joined on his trip by Bob King, president of the United Auto Workers union. The two were invited by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.