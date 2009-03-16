Looks like Danny Masterson will soon make an honest woman of Bijou Phillips. People Magazine reports that the couple, who've been dating for 3 1/2 years, became engaged over the weekend.

Actor and deejay Masterson (aka DJ Mom Jeans), 33, proposed to actress/model/singer Phillips, 28, on Saturday. The rock princess (her dad is John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas) met the former "That '70s Show" star at a poker tournament in Vegas.

The pair have starred in several films together, including two upcoming features, "Made for Each Other" and "Bridge to Nowhere." Let's hope their union turns out to be more of the former than the latter.

We think this match may just last the test of Tinseltown. Congrats kids!