NEW YORK (AP) -- The upcoming Broadway production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" has found its Stella.

Producers said Tuesday that Daphne Rubin-Vega, who played Mimi in the original cast of "Rent" and Conchita in "Anna in the Tropics," will play the role of Blanche's weak sister in Tennessee Williams' sultry drama.

She joins Blair Underwood as Stanley and Nicole Ari Parker as Blanche. Wood Harris, who played Avon Barksdale on HBO's "The Wire," was also unveiled Tuesday as Mitch.

This production is slated to hit Broadway in the spring, though exact dates and the theater where it will play have yet to be announced.